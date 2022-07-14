Ever since Ranbir Kapoor entered the entertainment industry he quickly became a known actor. More than anything, his towel scene in the song Jab Se Tere Naina from Saawariya grabbed a lot of attention. Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently played heads up with a leading media portal where she couldn’t understand RK’s iconic towel scene and even compared it with a blue film. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Released in 2007, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial marked Ranbir and Sonam Kapoor’s Bollywood debut. Although the movie created a lot of hype but it was a box office disaster as it clashed it Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shanti Om, where Deepika Padukone made her big screen debut.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi recently played heads up with Bollywood Bubble, although she gave every answer quickly but couldn’t identify Ranbir Kapoor. The interviewer gave her a hint by imitating RK’s towel scene from Jab Se Tere Naina but still, she failed to understand.

While the reporter was giving her a clue by impersonating Ranbir Kapoor’s hook step from Saawariya, Nora Fatehi gets shocked and asks, “It’s a man? He removed the towel? Which blue film is this?” Although she couldn’t recognise the film but she correctly guessed the film’s colour palette which was blue and black. She later adds, “What is this game you’re making me play?”

After this, she successfully guessed that it was Ranbir after the journalist did the hook of Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, she was still not clear which was the earlier film and asked, “What blue film did he do?”

Other than Ranbir Kapoor, Nora Fatehi correctly guessed Aamir Khan, Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan. On the other hand, she tried replicating the iconic steps of Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

