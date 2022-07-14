We’re just a week away from witnessing the grand comeback of Ranbir Kapoor on the big screen. His Shamshera is ready for arrival and fans are expecting it to work a big time at the box office. If it does so, RK has a golden chance of taking over pan-Indian superstar Prabhas. Scroll below to know more.

Advertisement

Here we’re talking about Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index, also known as Star Ranking. For those who aren’t aware, actors are allotted points based on their films in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club and so on.

Advertisement

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor, he is currently in 9th position, below Prabhas and the latter is having an edge of 100 points over RK. However, if Shamshera manages to score a double century at the box office, he’ll be able to topple the Saaho actor. Even if the film manages to cross the 100 crore mark, RK will level the scores.

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor has 600 points to his credit, while Prabhas has 700 points. To check out the complete table, visit ‘Stars’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has gone through tough physical preparation for Shamshera. Sharing about it, his trainer Kunal Gir said, “We had to keep the rustic, raw appeal that came along with that character. Hence, he is athletic and strong looking. Ranbir had five meals a day. He was on a high protein and low carb diet and went through rigorous training five days a week.”

Let’s see how such hard work will translate on the big screen!

Must Read: 777 Charlie Box Office Collection (Worldwide): Rakshit Shetty Starrer Joins The 100 Crore Club Globally & It’s A Big Win

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram