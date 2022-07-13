Starring Rakshit Shetty and Charlie, 777 Charlie has slowly and steadily emerged as a big box office player. After taking a slow start, the film grew due to its extraordinary word-of-mouth leading to an increase in the number of shows in theatres. Now after being in theatres for over a month, this emotional roller coaster has joined the elite club.

Advertisement

Helmed by Kiranraj K, the film is a story of a lonely man Dharma, who is aloof and lives a hopeless life. His life takes a 360-degree turn when a dog named Charlie joins him. They both together march toward an adventurous journey. Many who have watched the film are praising it for showing pure emotions and chemistry between Rakshit and Charlie.

Advertisement

Speaking about the box office collection, 777 Charlie has gone past the 100 crore mark globally. As per the latest update, the film has made 99.12 crores gross (84 crores nett) in India and 6 crores gross in the overseas market, taking the overall total to 105.12 crores gross. Now that’s a huge achievement considering the film has been made on a very low budget.

It’s a celebration time for Rakshit Shetty and the team!

Meanwhile, recently the makers of 777 Charlie announced that they would be contributing five per cent of the film’s profits to NGOs across the country that have been dedicatedly working toward the welfare of Indie dogs and animals. In a statement, Rakshit said that the contributions would be made in the name of Charlie.

That apart, he also said that they would be sharing 10 per cent of the film’s profits with every individual who had advanced the culmination of the film.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Vijay Sethupathi Net Worth: From Earning 3 Crores Per Film To Owning A Fleet Of Luxury Cars, Our ‘Makkal Selvan’ Has Made Quite A Fortune For Himself!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram