Mahesh Babu is one of those rare actors whose salary doesn’t get affected even if the film performs underwhelmingly at the box office. His last Sarkaru Vaari Paata had an average run, but still, it is learnt that the Telugu superstar has asked for a hike in his recently announced reunion with Trivikram Srinivas.

It was on Saturday, that the collaboration of Mahesh and Trivikram was announced on Twitter. Haarika & Hassine Creations’ Twitter handle had tweeted, “The Evergreen Combo of Super Star @urstrulyMahesh & our Darling Director #Trivikram is back to REIGN! The most eagerly awaited #SSMB28 pre-production has started on EPIC proportions! Shoot starts This Aug…Be Ready for a MASSive Blast at the Screens ~ Summer 2023!”

Contrary to the reports of Mahesh Babu taking 70 crores for Sarkaru Vaari Paata, it was later learnt that the actor had charged 60 crores for that film. And now, as per the latest reports flowing in, Mahesh has demanded a salary of 70 crores for his upcoming film with Trivikram. It is learnt that the makers have agreed upon the sum and it was the negotiations between both the parties which led to the delay in the announcement of the film.

Meanwhile, this is the third time that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have come together for a movie, after ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja‘. Trivikram apparently prepared an entertaining script for Mahesh that will appeal to a wide range of audiences. Furthermore, the actor will play a hitherto unseen character in the film. The music will be composed by blockbuster composer, S Thaman.

