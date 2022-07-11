Prabhas, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Mahesh Babu are the top stars in the Telugu film industry. However, their stardom is not limited to South India. The superstar is now touted as a pan India star as they enjoy a fan following across the country.

Advertisement

Fans of the superstars are now eagerly waiting for their next films to release in theatres. The Telugu superstars are now eying a big holiday to release their respective films. But what if their films clash at the box office on the same day? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Prabhas’ Salaar, Ram Charan’s RC 15, Jr NTR’s NTR 30, and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 are all much-awaited films of 2023. Interestingly, all these films are eying for March 30th release, as per Mirchi 9. So what’s so special about the date?

March 30, 2023, falls on Thursday and it’s Ram Navami. Film releasing on this day will get an extended weekend. In addition, the following week has two more holidays, which are the 5th of April (Babu Jagjivan Jayanti) and the 7th of April (Good Friday). This means films running in theatres during March and April have the benefit of earning more at the box office.

Prabhas’ Salaar is helmed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel. The film is touted to be an action thriller wherein Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite the Baahubali star. Ravi Basrur is composing the music while Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer.

Ram Charan’s film, tentatively titled RC15, is helmed by legendary Tamil Director Shankar. While the Telugu actor plays the film’s lead, Kiara Advani stars opposite him. Given that Shankar is directing the film, it comes as no surprise that fans will get to see a larger-than-life experience in the theatres.

As for Jr NTR’s NTR 30, Koratala Siva will be helming the film. The female lead is yet to finalised and the official announcement of the film is yet to be made. Mahesh Babu’s SSMB28 is billed as a mass entertainer which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady in the film.

Must Read: The Gray Man: Dhanush’s Response To How He Got The Film Leaves Chris Evans & Ryan Gosling In Splits – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram