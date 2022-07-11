For every actor, there’s one film which takes their career to a new high and for Srinidhi Shetty, it’s KGF. The actress successfully pulled off Reena’s character and with the film shattering records all over, the portrayal has become a fan favourite. And yes, it did help her in bagging a bomb salary for her upcoming film Cobra.

Cobra stars Chiyaan Vikram in the leading role and Srinidhi will be seen as the female lead. With the tremendous success of KGF to her credit, it is said that Srinidhi’s role is a meatier one in this upcoming pan-Indian Tamil film. It even marks her acting debut in the Tamil industry and bagging a female lead alongside an actor like Vikram is really a big thing.

Speaking about her salary, Srinidhi Shetty has reportedly charged a big amount for her Tamil debut and it’s 6-7 crores. Yes, that’s right! If we compared it with her KGF Chapter 2’s fees of 3 crores, it’s double or more than double the amount. Coming to the budget, Cobra rides on a making cost of 9 crores.

Yesterday we reported about Chiyaan Vikram’s remuneration for Cobra. He is reportedly charging 25 crores as his salary for the film which is 22.5% of the total budget.

Meanwhile, the lyrical video of ‘Uyir Urugudhey’ from the film was unveiled recently. Featuring Vikram and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, the video garnered more than a million views in less than 12 hours of being released on YouTube. The number seems to have won the hearts of audiences, with over 1.12 lakh people giving it the thumbs up on YouTube.

