Soon after Chiyaan Vikram’s manager Suryanarayanan clarified that the popular actor did not have a heart attack and that he was fine, the team of Ajay Gananmuthu’s much-awaited ‘Cobra’ announced that the film’s audio launch will be held here on July 11 in the presence of the actor.

Advertisement

The timing of the announcement gave the impression that the unit was looking for a way to put an end to speculation regarding Chiyaan Vikram’s health even after Suryanarayanan’s official clarification.

Advertisement

Director Ajay Gnanmuthu tweeted: “The grand audio launch of ‘Cobra’ on July 11 at the Phoenix Market City, Chennai, in the PRESENCE OF CHIYAAN VIKRAM. See you all there.”

A section of the media had reported on Friday that Vikram had been hospitalised at the Kauvery Hospital and that he had suffered a heart attack. Vikram’s manager clarified that the actor only had mild chest discomfort and was being treated for the same.

The manager had also gone on to clarify that Chiyaan Vikram was fine and that he was likely to be discharged from the hospital in a day. His clarification was backed by a statement issued by Kauvery Hospitals later in the night.

Must Read: Sargun Mehta On First Shot With Akshay Kumar In Bollywood Debut Mission Cinderella: “I Thought I Would Collapse”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram