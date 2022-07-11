The Russo Brothers’ film The Gray Man is one of the much-awaited films. It has been making headlines ever since reports revealed Tamil actor Dhanush will be seen alongside Hollywood actors Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Ryan Gosling. Fans were excited to see him in a Hollywood film.

The film’s trailer was released almost a month ago and fans could not contain their excitement witnessing Ranjhanaa actor in it. Many fans have been wondering how did he bag a role in the Russo brother’s film. Now the actor breaks the silence on the question.

The Gray Man cast recently attended the film’s press conference in Los Angeles and Dhanush was also in attendance. He revealed that he was super thrilled to learn and explore the opportunity. When asked about how he landed the opportunity, he said, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film.”

The Atrangi Re actor’s response got everyone in the room burst out into laughter. Even Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans were also seen amused by the actor’s reply. He further added: “I was thrilled and very excited. Of course, I don’t get to say much in the film. I was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to learn and explore.”

Dhanush‘s response during the press conference of The Gray Man film has gone viral on social media. Take a look at the viral video below:

Previously, the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo spoke about Dhanush in a Twitter Spaces chat. “We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon.”

Speaking about his role in the film The Gray Man, the filmmakers said that the Tamil actor plays one of the top assassins in the world and has two major fight blocks in the film. The Maaran actor also has a great camera presence and they loved his performance in the film.

