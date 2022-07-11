Amber Heard has been in turmoil ever since her loss in the defamation trial. The actress was sued by her ex-husband Johnny Depp over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post back in 2018. Post the verdict, she was ordered to pay $10.35 million as damages but her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft said she couldn’t afford that. Now, her insurance company has taken a U-turn as well. Scroll below for details.

Heard was found guilty of defaming Johnny owing to which she was demanded to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Owing to the state restrictions, the latter was reduced to $350,000 bringing the total to $10.35 million. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor was also asked to pay $2 million in damages as his attorney defamed Amber by calling her allegations a ‘hoax.’

In the latest update, the insurance company of Amber Heard is refusing to pay the money the actress owes her husband Johnny Depp after losing the defamation trial. Instead, it is suing the Aquaman actress so that it could save itself from any duty to pay from her end.

According to Law And Crime, New York Marine and General Insurance Company filed the suit against Amber on Friday in the US District Court for the Central District of California. While Amber Heard reportedly has a $1 million liability policy, the company chooses to refuse to payout as she committed ‘willful’ and ‘malicious’ conduct which is against their policy. “An insurer is not liable for a loss caused by the willful act of the insured,” claimed the suit.

Well, this further complicates things for Amber Heard who is already unable to pay Johnny Depp the huge amount of damages.

