More than anyone else on Earth, the man, Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock himself is the biggest fan of his next on screen character Black Adam. The actor has been at it for over a decade and finally got his dream project made. He is now debuting in the DCEU as the power character that is set to change the hierarchy of power in the universe. Over the past one year, The Rock has been religious working only in being the best for this role and the recently released trailer is the proof.

But turns out Dwyane has even imbibed Black Adam’s attitude completely and there is no way you can separate the two now. Recently he took to his Twitter handle to announce that he will coming to Comic-Con on July 23 in San Diego. In the same announcement video he called his character the most electrifying man in the DC universe.

While fans celebrated the same and expressed their excitement, a Twitter user decided to remind Dwayne Johnson of Joker from Suicide Squad and called the Clown Prince Of Crime the electrifying man. Turned out The Rock had a roast reply ready already.

For the unversed, in the Black Adam at Comic-con announcement video, Dwayne Johnson said, “Get ready because the hype is real. Saturday, July 23, San Diego, California, stand up. Comic-Con, get ready, stand up! Because guess who’s coming to town’ The MOST electrifying man in all of the DC universe is coming to town. You guys know me, you guys know that any time I do an event like this, my main goal and objective is to create something so special and unforgettable for you guys, the fans. And I think we’re lining up an incredible Black Adam appearance.”

But amid the love, a fan chose to shared Jared Leto’s GIF as Joker from Suicide Squad and wrote “Most electrifying one in the DCEU? Has Black Adam seen what fried doctor brains look like #ReleaseTheAyerCut.” This reached Dwayne Johnson, who in the peak Black Adam style replied, “No, because Black Adam doesn’t give a f***.”

Check it below:

No, because Black Adam doesn’t give a fuck. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2022

