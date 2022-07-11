The internet is full of unpaid critics with no consequences only criticizing people for their choices. Celebrities, and especially the ladies, have to face the harshest of them. The most recent example is Florence Pugh, who chose to wear a risky dress and looked a million bucks in it, but the troll brigade had to criticize and make fun of her fashion choice. The Black Widow star has now opened up about the same and has a very kicka** statement to share.

For the unversed, Pugh attended the Valentino Haute Couture Show in Italy last Friday. She chose to wear a hot pink sheer Valentino Gown that was see-through. The actor chose to free her ni*ples and flaunt them at the event. Florence was applauded for looking ethereal and was also given credit for being brave and bold.

But that did not stop the trolls from targeting her choice. In her latest address to trolls, she has said that she knew this was coming even when she decided to wear the Valentino number. And she was aware what she was doing without even being a bit nervous at any point.

In her Instagram post, where Florence Pugh shared a few more pictures from the event, wrote, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..? It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

Florence Pugh added, “Thankfully, I’ve come to terms with the intricacies of my body that make me, me. I’m happy with all of the ‘flaws’ that I couldn’t bear to look at when I was 14. So many of you wanted to aggressively let me know how disappointed you were by my ‘tiny tits’, or how I should be embarrassed by being so ‘flat chested’. I’ve lived in my body for a long time. I’m fully aware of my br*ast size and am not scared of it. What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of br*asts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.”

Florence Pugh went on to talk about her upbringing and how she won’t be scared to take more risks. Read the entire post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh)

