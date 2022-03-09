Denis Villeneuve alongside Timotheé Chalamet, Zendaya and his team hit the biggest goal amid the pandemic with the release of their futuristic drama Dune. The movie that hit the big screen later last year soon became the talk of the town for its brilliance and the masterclass filmmaking. Ever since the release, the sequel to the hit is making headlines and it looks like a Marvel Cinematic Universe star is coming to Arrakis. And it’s none other than Yelena fame Florence Pugh.

Yes, you read that right. Dune 2, as confirmed by the makers is in the base stage of productions they are shaping the movie as we speak. While we already know that Timotheé Chalamet and Zendaya are reprising their role, there is buzz that they have approached Florence Pugh to play a very pivotal part in the movie. There is no confirmation as of yet. Below is everything you should know about the same.

As per Comicbook, Dune 2 makers are now trying to rope in Yelena Belova fame Florence Pugh. They want the Black Widow star to play Princess Irulan, the daughter of the emperor who has a key role in the larger world of Dune. There is no confirmation as of now.

The report says that Florence Pugh has asked for the final script and will then decide whether to get on board. But there are some hurdles too. The actor as per reports is also discussing Madonna biopic. And the fact that Dune 2’s production is in Hungary might also turn out to be a roadblock considering the current war between Ukraine and Russia.

Meanwhile, talking about Dune 2 most recently as per the same portal, Villeneuve said, “I’m writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I’m eight years old again. That’s very uncommon for me. It’s the first time I’ve experienced it where I’m watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, ‘Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.’ [laughs] I don’t know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you.”

