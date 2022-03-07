The wait finally got over last Friday when The Batman starring Robert Pattinson hits the big screens across the globe. Marking his DC and superhero realm debut, the movie is directed by Matt Reeves and was in the making for eons. But we are happy to report, the wait was worth it and the movie turned out to be one of the biggest Box Office openers for the studio & for Hollywood (considering the pandemic).

This flex certainly has to give Robert the ultimate confidence to get into IP films and make his niche other than the zone he has ventured into. While Pattinson is already in talks to star in Oscar reigning Parasite director Bong Jong-Ho’s next directorial, turns out the actor is keen on starring in two more franchise movies as we speak.

Robert Pattinson is right now the most trending names on the internet, thank The Batman. While the movie enjoys a successful run at the theatres, the latest reports say that the actor wants to join Timothée Chalamet’s Dune 2 and the sequel to Planet Of The Apes. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Screenrant, Robert Pattinson while talking about what made him say yes to The Batman, he said, “I love those “Apes” movies so much. There’s only been two movies — well, three now — where I wanted to do a sequel: the “Apes” movies, “Sicario” and “Dune.” I saw both of the “Apes” movies in the cinema and I just thought what he (Matt Reeves) could do with mo-cap was just so unbelievable. If he could do that with a monkey’s face, then he can get a performance out of me as well.”

Meanwhile, Dune 2 is already in production and is expected to release in 2023. The first part is right now is the race to Oscars and there are high chances it might walk out victorious. Do you want to see Robert Pattinson in it? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

