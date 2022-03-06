One of The Batman screenings had an unannounced guest, and no, it’s not Robert Pattinson or any other cast member from DC’s latest flick. The new iteration of the Dark Knight was released to theatres across the globe, starting from 1st March. According to several reports, the movie is doing exceptionally well at the box office and has already earned $57 million worldwide.

This means that the film has already beaten Christopher Nolan’s first movie on the Caped Crusader from The Dark Knight Trilogy. The film follows the superhero in his first few years as Gotham‘s premier deliverer of vigilante justice when a serial killer known as the Riddler, played by Paul Dano, starts wreaking havoc around town.

While talking about The Batman, some fans attending the screening were surprised by a few unannounced guests. A new viral video from the screening has gone viral, up almost 800,000 views in 18 hours. The video shows actual bats flying around the theatre. It appears that the bats interrupted the showing, as the film can be seen paused at an early scene featuring Andy Serkis’ Alfred Pennyworth and star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

“I’m at The Batman movie, and there are bats at the movie,” the video that has been posted on Twitter read. It is further being said that someone snuck the bats into the theatre, while the audience can be seen gasping in bewilderment. Several unique things are happening around the Robert Pattinson starrer.

I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…. #Imcooloffthat pic.twitter.com/NdSkMITXQi — J (@Jeremiah24_) March 5, 2022

From Warner Bros. creative and interactive marketing strategies, which included a life-size statue of the Dark Knight, the bat-signal appearing on Google, and the way through which people can watch the post-credit scene. Added to that is this prank.

Several fans took to Twitter to share their reactions after watching The Batman. They have been debating whether the Robert Pattinson starrer is the best version of the Caped Crusader or not. What are your thoughts on it? Let us know!

