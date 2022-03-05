Charlie Cox has found a new life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as he entered it to reprise his much-loved character Matt Murdock aka the iconic Daredevil. The actor so far has spoken at length about reprising the ‘very good lawyer’ in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox now reveals whom he called first when he got to know about the same and it is none other than our Loki aka Tom Hiddleston.

Spider-Man: No Way Home that released in December 2021 had many reasons to be excited for. But no one was prepared to have Charlie Cox play Daredevil in a super surprising cameo. His entry created a cheer in the theatres and was received with open arms.

The actor now talks about the first person he told about being cast as Daredevil in No Way Home. Charlie Cox couldn’t stop calling his friend Tom Hiddleston, who is Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Charlie Cox, as per Screenrant, said, “One of my first phone calls, when I found out I was coming back, even though I was trying not to tell anyone, I was living in fear for two years of it being leaked, it was this big surprise. When I was on the set I was wearing the thing everywhere, blah, blah. One of my first phone calls, and I knew I could tell him because I also knew he knew, was Tom Hiddleston, he’s one of my best friends.”

Adding how the Loki fame reacted to it, Charlie Cox said, “He said to me, and he was shooting Loki at the time, so he’d spoken to those guys, and he knew, and they knew we were friends, and all that stuff, so he knew about it. I spoke to him, and he said to me, ‘Whatever you do, when the film comes out, you’ve got to sneak into the back of a theater, because it will go crazy.’ And I remember thinking, ‘No it won’t.’ It’ll be nice to be there, but I think he’s thinking what it would be like for Loki to appear in that moment, where the Loki fan base is unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my life.”

