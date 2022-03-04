We don’t know about you all but when Professor X played by Patrick Stewart died in Hugh Jackman starring Logan, we were beyond heartbroken. We were recovering from Professor’s death and then X-24 played by Hugh dies in the film which didn’t sit well with the Marvel fans. Now, Patrick has confirmed his role in Benedict Cumberbatch’s upcoming film titled ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ and fans are now speculating if he’s returning for a long run or just a cameo. Scroll below to read the scoop.

A while ago, MCU released the trailer of the second instalment of Doctor Strange which teased Charles Xavier played by Patrick in the same. Ever since then, fans have been going gaga over the tease and discussing theories online whether he’ll be seen in just a cameo or a long run format.

For those of you who don’t know, Patrick Stewart played an important role of Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise from 2000-17. Talking to Rolling Stone in a recent interview, the veteran actor confirmed his role in Benedict Cumberbatch’s ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’.

Talking about his character in the upcoming Doctor Strange, Patrick Stewart said, “This is a very delicate area… All I can say to you is we’ll have to see. But bear in mind that Professor Xavier has already died twice. I think he must have some sort of Superman quality.”

Patrick’s character of Xavier has been killed twice in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; once in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and then in Logan (2017).

Initially, the X-Men actor politely declined the rumours of him starring in the upcoming Marvel flick until recently. It was in an interview with Jake Hamilton, he spoke about his character and said, “Professor X would be extraordinarily cautious and watchful, and perhaps feel a little insecure because there is something that is potentially dangerous about this man. I think that would put Professor Xavier on guard.”

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness releases on May 6th, 2022.

