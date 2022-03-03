Rihanna has always been one of the most-celebrated pop stars of the world who has garnered a huge fan following over the years. The singer is not just famous for her hit songs but also for the way she deals with hate comments and trolls, giving them a taste of their own medicine with a touch of sass. A few years back, the singer lashed out on a netizen who suggested that she would have the same fate as Whitney Houston who passed away due to substance abuse.

For the unversed, Riri was previously in the news when she announced that she is pregnant with her first ever child with beau A$AP Rocky. She posted a series of pictures in a bright pink jacket, flaunting her baby bump and the very-evident pregnancy glow. The pictures went viral within minutes and her fans were utterly delighted to see her enter a new phase in life. She has made several public appearances ever since and in the most recent one, she was spotted wearing a sheer material lingerie dress which oozed confidence.

According to a report by Metro UK, in the year 2012, when Instagram was still a new concept with limited users, Rihanna posted a picture of herself with a blunt, making it clear that she was a fan of smoking pot. The singer, who had a pixie haircut back then was seen lying back on a pillow while holding a rolled blunt in her right hand. She was seen wearing an untied white robe in the blur monochrome picture, instantly attracting attention of both fans and haters.

One of the netizens went a step further when she commented on Rihanna’s drug usage and even suggested that she would have the same fate as the late singer Whitney Houston. “And she is going to end like Whitney if she keep doing drugs like she’s doing right now”, the netizen wrote.

Rihanna spotted the comment and decided to give a befitting reply, pointing out that she is not doing any hard drugs. “Yea cuz Whitney overdosed on a joint! F*ck outta here u weak b*tch!”, the Wild Thoughts singer wrote.

