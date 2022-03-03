Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s premiere is just around the corner, and new trailers and posters were released. Some fans are having mixed feelings about watching the upcoming movie with Mads Mikkelsen as the new Gerald Grindewald after replacing Johnny Depp. Others have noticed something missing from the latest promos.

Warner Bros. released the new trailer just a few days ago. Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander returns for the third instalment of the Harry Potter prequel franchise. Going by the title, the movie will explore Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law). The trailer promises an epic battle between Dumbledore and Grindelwald.

While all of that sounds good, Harry Potter fans noticed something missing from the new trailers and posters of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Though all the actors like Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen, Callum Turner, Dan Fogler, and more were spotted in them, Katherine Waterston’s Tina Goldstein was missing.

Katherine Waterston’s character is a huge part of the previous two movies. Her exclusion from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s trailers and poster got the fans worried. Many of them took to Twitter to express their concerns over it. “Don’t know how many secrets Dumbledore’s gonna have in Fantastic Beasts, but one of them better be where the f*ck Tina Goldstein is,” said one fan.

“Ok but tina literally carried the fantastic beasts series so where is she,” wrote another.

One fan wrote, “JUST SAW THE FANTASTIC BEASTS CHARACTER POSTERS WHERE IS TINA GOLDSTEIN THIS IS NOT FUNNY ANYMORE.”

“looking at fantastic beasts character poster and feeling anxious bcs WHERE THE HELLLL IS TINA GOLDSTEIN,” another fan wrote.

Understandably, the Harry Potter fans are worried about the whereabouts of Katherine Waterston’s Tina Goldstein in the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’s latest posters and trailers. But no need to worry as the latest reports says that the actress is confirmed to play the role, despite her absence from the promos.

