Spider-Man: No Way Home is the frontrunner in the Oscars “Fan-Favorite” award. The 94th Academy Awards are just around the corner but what the fans are more excited about is one particular category for which you won’t even get the golden trophy. Marvel fans were upset when the Tom Holland starrer was snubbed from being nominated in the Best Picture category.

For the unversed, the latest MCU flick only got nominated under the Special Effects category. Many people argue that the movie deserved more as it single-handily saved theatres during the pandemic era. The film, which has now grossed over $1.8 billion, was also supported by Samuel L Jackson after its snub.

However, the new Oscars “Fan-Favorite” award has been introduced, and the consensus is that Spider-Man: No Way Home is the frontrunner. According to Variety, a recent Morning Consult survey showed that the Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures sequel is fans’ favourite movie, with 26% votes for the Tom Holland-starrer.

The survey was conducted on 19th and 20th February using a sample of 2,210 adults. As per the report, after Spider-Man: No Way Home was Disney‘s Encanto with 14% of the vote, followed by Dune with 8%, Don’t Look Up with 6%, and then Ghostbusters: Afterlife 4%. Other movies included in the Oscars “Fan-Favorite” survey were Jungle Cruise, Free Guy, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and West Side Story.

For the unversed, the Tom Holland-led had a secret cameo of the former Spideys, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. Though some people were already speculating their return, the cast and crew denied it until the end. When it turned out to be, fans poured into the theatres to watch all the Wall-Crawlers in action.

Previously, the official Twitter handle of The Academy introduced the “Cheer Worthy” moment and gave a shout out to Spider-Man: No Way Home with Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire’s versions of the web-slinger coming together. The Oscars 2022 will be held on 28th March.

