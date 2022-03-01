Maaran: Dhanush & Malvika Mohanan Starrer To Release On This Date On Disney+ Hotstar

Director Karthick Naren’s much-awaited action entertainer ‘Maaran’, featuring Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead, is to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11.

On Monday, a trailer of the film was unveiled by fans and audiences on Twitter through a feature called ‘Twitter Unlock’. The makers claim that this is the first-ever Tamil film to adopt the feature.

Choosing to depart from the norm of celebrities releasing the trailers, the team chose to make fans and audiences into celebrities and had them unveil the trailer by ‘Twitter Unlock’.

The trailer is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar YouTube channel as well.

Presented by Sathya Jyothi Films T G Thyagarajan and produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, ‘Maaran’ is directed by Karthick Naren and features Dhanush and Malavika Mohanan in the lead.

The film, which has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, also features Samuthirakani, Krishna Kumar, Master Mahendran, Jayaprakash and Aadukalam Narain among others.

The screenplay for the film has been penned by Karthick Naren along with eminent writers Suhas and Sharfu.

