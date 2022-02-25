Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak finally hit theatres today and fans are thronging towards cinema halls. The South film will be locking horns with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, since the trailer of the Kalyan starrer was released online, fans were eagerly waiting for the release and a few lucky movie buffs, who watched the film during the early morning shows, are sharing their review for the film.

Advertisement

The Telugu film is an action drama directed by Saagar K Chandra. It is a remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyu, Apart from Rana and Pawan, the movie also features, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the trailer and songs of Bheemla Nayak intrigued fans and now the moviegoers are sharing their honest reactions on Twitter for Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer. As per netizens who watched the early morning shows of the film are sharing positive feedback, more than that they are also applauding the chemistry between the lead actors.

Reacting to the film, a user wrote, “Just finished watching #BheemlaNaayak . Extraordinary. I feel it’s a Blockbuster film. Enjoyed each and every moment.ppl who didn’t watched may feel more excitement. Only disappointment with original is Wife role of Bheemla Nayak. Blockbuster on cards,” another wrote, “#BheemlaNayak starts off slow and reaches its peak in the pre-interval which continues till the end as Peak to the Power of Peak performance of PK 😎 In other words we can say Bheemla Nayak is the rage of #PawanKalyan.”

A third user wrote, “Bheemla Nayak intermission review 4/5 @MusicThaman your bgm is too good. The clash between both egos is intense and Ranas acting is too powerful and Pawan sirs acting is brilliant as usual,” a fourth user shared, “Balanced the 1 st half and second half with goosebumps stuff. Mental mass movie.”

Just finished watching #BheemlaNaayak . Extraordinary. I feel it's a Blockbuster film. Enjoyed each and every moment.ppl who didn't watched may feel more excitement. Only disappointment with original is Wife role of Bheemla Nayak. Blockbuster on cards — Sai Rajesh (@sairazesh) February 25, 2022

A well made remake of #AK with notable changes where both the Protagonists have great scope to perform as well as to entertain the audience 😀 — Kandula Dileep (@TheLeapKandula) February 25, 2022

Bheemla nayak intermission review 4/5 @MusicThaman your bgm is too good 🔥🔥🔥. The clash between both egos is intense and Ranas acting is too powerful and Pawan sirs acting is brilliant as usual. — Mansa Geekz (@MGeekz) February 24, 2022

Flashback fight and BGM now. High meda high last 20 mins. PK on fire. Thaman ki Ee movie tarvatha temple katachu #BheemlaNayak #BheemlaNayakUSA — sharat (@sherry1111111) February 24, 2022

Just done with d show. Massive movie in @PawanKalyan career. Trust me @MusicThaman anna bgm ki Kalyan nata viswaroopam add ayyi 2nd half evaru seats lo kurchoru. Climax touch by guruji #Trivikram will put you in awe @RanaDaggubati as Daniel shekar is too good❤️ #BheemlaNayak USA pic.twitter.com/IPcos2XaAT — Mr.CreepyHead (@MrCreepyhead) February 24, 2022

Nayak bheemla Naayakk 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Balanced the 1 st half and second half with goosebumps stuff Mental mass movie ….thaman annaa @MusicThaman KRammpp BGM 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 NON BB – Industry Hit loading — Mamulga Undadu BheeMLA 🔥🔥 (@VolunteerVasu) February 24, 2022

Must Read: Valimai Box Office Advance Booking Day 2: Ajith Kumar’s Film Slows Down All Over With Chennai City Continues To Rock!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube