Ryan Reynolds is a global star who is much-loved amongst the audience not just for his hit films but also for his friendly and ‘funny guy’ persona. The actor does not shy away from making jokes on global platforms, giving most people the idea that he is very comfortable with public appearances. However, in a recent interaction on a morning show, the actor opened up about having anxiety issues since the time he was just a child.

For the unversed, Ryan has been gearing up for his next Netflix release which is titled The Adam Project. The movie is expected to release on 11th March and its plot revolves around a time-travelling man who meets his own younger version and decides to save the future. The film has been directed by Shawn Levy and also stars actors like Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo in key roles.

According to a report by People magazine, Ryan Reynolds recently appeared on CBS Sunday Mornings to promote his movie and opened up about battling anxiety issues since childhood. The actor stated that he has had the issue all his life and it almost felt like having two different personalities with one taking over whenever he is on stage.

Opening up on how he felt about it, Ryan Reynolds said, “When I would go out on, like, Letterman, back in the day, I was nervous. But I remember I’d be standing backstage before the curtain would open, and I would think to myself, ‘I’m gonna die. I’m literally gonna die here. The curtain’s gonna open and I’m just gonna be, I’m just gonna be a symphony of vomit, just,’ like, something horrible’s gonna happen!”

Ryan Reynolds also explained how he dealt with it usually and said, “But as soon as that curtain opens, and this happens in my work a lot too, it`s like this little guy takes over. And he`s like, `I got this. You`re cool.` I feel, like, my heart rate drop, and my breathing calm, and I just sort of go out and I`m this different person. And I leave that interview going, `God, I`d love to be that guy!`”

