Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continue their ‘feud’ with a The Adam Project joke. Reynolds’ latest outing, directed by Shawn Levy, is set to release on 11th March. Recently, the first trailer of the movie was out and it saw Ryan joining forces with his younger self to reconcile things with his father, played by Mark Ruffalo, and also to prevent the invention of time travel.

The film promises an exciting sci-fi adventure, some witty one-liners, and a lot of cool action. Other than Ryan and Mark, the movie also stars Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Braxton Bjerken, and more.

The stars recently attended the red carpet premiere of The Adam Project. It also included Ryan Reynolds’ longtime pal Hugh Jackman, who jokingly trolled the Free Guy actor. For the unversed, Jackman and Reynolds have enjoyed a back-and-forth ‘feud’ for years now, with each actor taking shots at one another on social media. It is a way of supporting each other’s films and other causes.

Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram to troll Ryan Reynolds but also roped in The Adam Project director Shawn Levy. He posted a photo of all three of them at the premiere of the upcoming Netflix thriller. However, in the caption, the Wolverine actor wrote that he wanted a picture with Jennifer Garner but instead “got stuck with these two.”

Check out the post here:

Fans love to watch the drama between these two adorable Hollywood hunks. Previously, the two have played several pranks on each other. Just last month, The Red Notice actor left a framed black-and-white photograph of himself in Jackman’s dressing room during the opening night of Hugh’s Broadway show, ‘The Music Man.’

Hugh Jackman will be next seen in ‘The Son.’ Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds, who along with his wife Blake Lively, pledged to match up to $1 million in aid to displaced Ukrainians after Russie declared war, will be seen in Deadpool 3.

