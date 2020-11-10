Everyone is waiting to know something about Stranger Things 4. The shooting of Netflix’s popular supernatural show began last month. Due to the pandemic, it had to stop midway. Now, everything is back on track. Actors Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and others took to their social media pages earlier to share a spooky pic.

Now, executive producer Shawn Levy has opened about the ST4. Levy is also the executive producer of upcoming Netflix show, Dash & Lily starring Austin Abrams and Midori Francis. In an interview, he talked about how pandemic affected Stranger Things Season 4 shooting.

When asked if the pandemic impact the production of Stranger Things 4, Shawn Levy told Collider, “I’ll just say the pandemic definitely massively delayed shooting and therefore the launch of our current Season 4, date still TBD.”

“But it impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, may be better than ever,” added the executive producer.

Well, that’s a good news for all the Stranger Things 4 fans. Now, the episodes are pre-written so one can hope things will go smoothly for everyone on the sets. If you aren’t aware, in every season, Shawn has directed 2 episodes for Millie Bobby Brown’s supernatural saga. We can hope he’s directed two for this season also.

When asked about Dash & Lily, Shawn Levy shared, “You know what? The whole point of Dash & Lily was some warm-hearted escapism. And my god, all of us in this world can use that more than ever in the tail end of 2020.”

Dash & Lily releases on Netflix today. So far, there is no release date announced for Stranger Things 4.

