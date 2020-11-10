Lately, there has been a lot of things happening at the Warner Bros including Johnny Depp’s exit from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The upcoming part which is Fantastic Beasts 3 starring Eddie Redmayne and Katherina Waterston has been now pushed for a 2022 release.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in November 2021 but due to Johnny’s exit, it has been now pushed to Summer 2022.

This has come as a big blow to all the fans. Johnny Depp lost the libel case against The Sun which called him a ‘Wife-beater’ in one of their pieces referring to Amber Heard’s accusations against him. Warner Bros asked Johnny to leave the franchise due to the same reason and a while back, the actor shared this heart-wrenching news on his Instagram account.

In the note, Depp wrote, “In light of recent events, I would like to make the following short statement. Firstly, I’d like to thank everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty. I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days.”

The Fantastic Beasts actor further added, “Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time. Thank you for reading. Sincerely, Johnny Depp.”

We wonder who’s going to be the new Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.

