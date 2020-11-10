In 2018, The Office actor John Krasinski gave us the chilling horror story, A Quiet Place. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. John not only directed the film but he wrote it and starred in it. No one will forget his tragic death at the end of the film.

This year, we all would’ve got to watch the sequel featuring Emily, Millicent and Noah. Sadly, the pandemic ruined the plans for everyone. But amid all this, there’s good news for all horror movie lovers. A Quiet Place spin-off is in the making.

But the third film will not be directed by John Krasinski. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Midnight Special director Jeff Nichols will helm the movie. The Office actor brought up the idea of the news story. He will be producing the film under his banner, Sunday Night along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

It is not yet known if it will have the same name as ‘A Quiet Place’. But we hope it stars Emily Blunt because the actress was spectacular in the first part. The spin-off by Jeff is slated to release in 2022. Nothing else is yet revealed about the film.

Talking about the sequel, it will not release this year at all. The film, directed by Krasinski is all slated to hit the cinema halls on April 23, 2021.

Meanwhile, talking about John, there are reports that the actor is being considered for the role of Captain America for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Everyone knows that he was one of the choices to play Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sadly, that didn’t happen. Hence, Marvel is considering him to play Cap in the alternate universe.

Not only John Krasinski, reports of Tom Cruise as Iron Man and Joaquin Phoenix as Doctor Strange for Benedict Cumberbatch starrer are also grabbing headlines. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Do you want a spin-off on A Quiet Place? Do you want Emily Blunt to play the lead even in the new story? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

