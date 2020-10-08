Jack Ryan 3: John Krasinski Is Back In Action, See PICS From The Sets!

John Krasinski fans, we know you all have been waiting for a long time for an update on one of his best shows. Now, we aren’t talking about The Office, it’s Jack Ryan 3. After two successful seasons, the series is all set to enthral the audience with a new one.

Advertisement

The Office actor has already started shooting for the Amazon Prime Web series. John was spotted on the sets in Rome, Italy recently. John was in his Jack Ryan attire walking on near the stairs.

Advertisement

In the pics, Jack Ryan 3 actor is wearing a white t-shirt and teamed it up with a very light olive green shirt. The actor wore Khakhee trousers and sported a slight stubble. John Krasinski has tense expressions on his face. We wonder it is because of the paparazzi clicking his pics or he is too much into the character.

Take a look at John’s pics from Jack Ryan 3:

Meanwhile, the Amazon Prime series also stars Wendell Pierce, Abbie Cornish, Dina Shihabi and Noomi Rapace. The series might release in 2021.

Apart from this, John’s next directed project A Quiet Place 2 is all ready to release. The film stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe. The film was supposed to release earlier this year. However, the pandemic led to delay in release to March 8, 2020.

There are reports that John Krasinski might finally don the Captain America suit in Marvel films. Reports stated that he is being considered to play Captain America in the alternate universals. If that happens, his chances of playing Reed Richards in MCU Fantastic Four might diminish. The actor is considered to play Cap in Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film also stars Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Wong in pivotal roles. However, there is no confirmation on any of these projects featuring Krasinski.

Are you excited to see Jack Ryan 3? Let us know about your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Britney Spears’ Lawyer Compares Her With A Coma Patient

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube