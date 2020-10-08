Kelly Rowland & Husband Tim Weatherspoon Are Expecting Second Child?

Kelly Rowland is expecting a second child with her husband Tim Weatherspoon. Recently, the four-time Grammy-winning artist announced her pregnancy with her baby bump on the cover of the new issue of a popular magazine. She posed in a white two-piece bathing suit for the cover of the magazine.

Rowland said that she was a bit hesitant to share the news despite her gratitude as there was the pandemic, nationwide racial unrest and a plummeting economy. However, she has gone public with her baby bump on the cover of the new issue of Women’s Health magazine.

Kelly Rowland said to the publication that she and her husband Tim Weatherspoon wanted to have another child. She said, “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens.'”

Interestingly, she got pregnant right away which the 39-year-old star does not take for granted. “You still want to remind people that life is important. Being able to have a child…I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

Kelly Rowland also thought about her fans after sharing the news. She joking said, “Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby. I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.”

The grammy-award winning singer, who is now planning on releasing a fifth solo album, didn’t yet reveal a release date. She said that she intends to emphasize her desire for her songs to touch on personal experiences that have made her feel whole. Some of her major experiences she wanted to share about were her reunion with her biological father, whom she hadn’t seen in 30 years.

“I’m learning so much about myself, and the things that I missed. You say, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine’—and yeah, I’m fine—but there are things I would have liked to have experienced from a father. That’s where the music piece comes in: “I like to touch on everything. I want it to feel very organic, coming from me,” Kelly Rowland said.

