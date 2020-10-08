Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in the best phase of their lives. The couple who has just stepped into parenthood is enjoying every bit of their time spent with daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. We know that the two just cannot get over their newborn. But, Katy has already decided to get back to work as a judge on American Idol.

Well, we really appreciate the 35-year-old singer’s determination. But one thing which we surely know is that this would not have been possible without hubby Orlando’s support. Continue reading to know what Katy has to say about getting back to work.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Orlando Bloom is taking full advantage of his daddy duties when it comes to their one-month-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Katy Perry is really happy with this and gushed over how the actor is stepping it up so she can focus on her work. In an interview with the portal, revealed how “grateful” she is to get to return to the popular music competition series, American Idol.

Katy Perry revealed, “It’s amazing. I’m so grateful for this opportunity and for this job, and to be able to continue to inspire other people to go after their dreams. I mean, my life just feels very full and whole. And you know, it’s hard a little bit this first couple of days away and not being able to be there.”

Orlando Bloom on the other hand opened up about Daisy Dove at Ellen DeGeneres show and said, “My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy,” referring to his mother, Sonia. “It was funny because when she first came out I was, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!’ Then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect.”

Orlando continued by talking about his bond with the precious bundle of joy and admitted that when Katy Perry was pregnant, he used to chant a Buddhist mantra that he learned when he was 16. “I would wake up in the morning and [chant], which is what I do anyway every morning,” he said. “So now, I walk into the room and [Daisy] hears my voice and she sort of soothes a bit. She likes it, she responds very nicely. It’s like I’m a baby whisperer. I’m definitely winning the daddy points.”

