After Katy Perry, New Dad Orlando Bloom Spotted For The First Time After Welcoming Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom became proud parents of their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom last month. After almost three weeks later the 43-year-old Bloom was spotted out in public for the first time since. He seemed to be happy as he made his errands.

The 35-year-old pop star Katy announced she’s pregnant with the couple’s first child in a music video for “Never Worn White”. She also confirmed the pregnancy during an Instagram live stream and said she’s due to summer 2020. And on August, they welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

After becoming a proud parent, the British actor has finally come out to get some fresh air. He was spotted to pick up dinner at Lucky’s. An eagle-eyed witness said to E!News, “He took his order to go and brought it back home.” He was sporting a laid back look a grey long-sleeve shirt and black shorts. He was also seen wearing a face mask.

His outing came a day after wife Katy Perry, who was seen engaging in retail therapy post-partum and spent the time at a home goods store. She was seen enjoying some fresh air in Montecito, California, reports E!News.

The eagle-eyed witness also revealed to the publication, “On Saturday morning, Katy went out shopping at Pierre LaFond and Wendy Foster. She picked up food, drinks and some home furnishings while she was out. She bought pillows, blankets and some baskets at Wendy Foster.”

The Roar singer shopped alone and received help from a store employee and went to Pierre Lafond, where she picked up two coffees and food. The publication added that she looked happy to be out and was very sweet and polite to the eye witness. She was seen wearing a pastel green caftan, which was adorned with baby pink embroidery. She also sported accessories like a straw visor and silver jewellery pieces.

