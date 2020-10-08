Aquaman Actress Nicole Kidman Found Her Guardian Angel In Keith Urban Post Divorce With Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is a timeless beauty and the same is with Mission: Impossible actor Tom Cruise. What can be expected when the best of both worlds reunite? A storm was created when the couple was involved romantically. However, they weren’t the endgame and split after 11 years of togetherness.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Aquaman actress and Tom met on the sets of Days Of Thunder (1989). They tied the knot on Christmas Eve in Telluride, Colorado. Not everything was simple and sweet as the couple even faced an ectopic pregnancy which was misreported as a miscarriage for years.

Advertisement

Nicole Kidman is currently married to Keith Urban. The couple has been together for almost 14 years now. Not just the best lover, Keith has also been a saviour for the Aquaman beauty. She has opened up about her divorce with Tom Cruise and how Urban supported her during the tough journey.

In a conversation with Marie Claire, Nicole Kidman shared, “(Keith Urban) just came along, and protected me. He’s loved me given me confidence and made me so much more comfortable. He knows who I am and he’s opened me up.”

The actress also candidly spoke about how she identifies herself as an ‘introvert’ while Keith is an ‘extrovert.’

Well, we’re sure that things haven’t been so easy for Nicole Kidman. But we’re glad that she’s found her happy ending as far as love is concerned.

Kidman is blessed with 4 children. She welcomed daughter, Isabella Jane Cruise and son, Connor Antony via adoption while married to Tom Cruise.

Daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret were welcomed during her marriage with Keith Urban.

Previously, talking about her relationship with Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman had told Parade, “We’ve never texted. That is so not our relationship, which is interesting right? We call. We’ve done this since the very beginning. The reason it started at the beginning was because I didn’t know how to text and it just kind of worked for us, so now we don’t.”

Nicole Kidman will be next seen in miniseries, The undoing. She will also be donning the executive producer cap for the project. She also has Nine Perfect Strangers in the pipeline.

Must Read: Peaky Blinders: Do You Know? Cillian Murphy Led Show Was Supposed To Have This Fast & Furious Star

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube