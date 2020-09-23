Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s adopted daughter, Bella Kidman Cruise is now turning out to be an aesthetic influencer on Instagram. Her unique style comes as a breath of fresh air at a time when pages are filled with ‘the perfect’ stereotypical aesthetic pictures.

Cruise’s 27-year-old daughter has been quite active on Instagram and it’s filled with her art and designs. She has given fans a few glimpses into her world, such as by posting photos of her past travels and of her “quarantine uniform.” The young artist had joined the photosharing app in 2018 and tries to stay out of the public eye. So much so that she had shared a selfie on the platform almost after a month.

In her post, Bella Kidman Cruise was seen unabashedly flaunting her unique grunge look with her leather jackets and funky shoes. In the rare selfie, she showed off her newly coloured blue hair. Bella also added a touch of electric blue to her mullet like hairstyle and paired up with a leopard print top, leather jacket and sunglasses. Take a look at her edgy new look below.

She was also seen sporting different earrings in every year, one of them was a peace symbol and the other that appears to be the moon. Her septum piercing adds to her overall aesthetic.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman adopted Bella and her brother Connor Cruise in 2001 before the couple called quits. During an interview with Hello! in 2010, Nicole revealed that the kids chose to stay with Tom after their divorce. Over the years, the former couple has always respected the privacy of their kids. They had shared little to nothing on about her relationship with her two eldest children with the press.

During an interview with Australia’s Who magazine, Nicole said, “I’m very private about all that. I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 per cent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

Bella Kidman Cruise has been living a quiet life outside the spotlight. She only made headlines in 2015 when she got married to Max Parker. She has also launched a clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise).

