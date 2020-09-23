Scarlett Johansson has made a permanent impression in our minds as Marvel’s Black Widow. A lot of MCU fans cannot imagine anyone else playing Natasha Romanoff the way she did. From Iron Man 2 to Avengers: Endgame, her journey has been incredible. Now, the actress is all set to tell her character’s story with a solo movie.

But not everyone knows that Scarlett was not the first choice to play Natasha Romanoff. Emily Blunt was the studio’s first choice to play the female superhero. However, things didn’t work out and The Avengers actress was landed the role.

But who can stop fans from imagining their favourite stars as their favourite superheroes? A YouTube account made a Deep take trailer video featuring Emily Blunt as Black Widow. The YouTube channel morphed her face on scenes featuring Scarlett Johansson in the MCU movies. It’s currently going viral on the internet.

The channel titled the video, “Emily Blunt is Black Widow [DeepFake].” In the comments section, a lot of fans seemed happy to see Emily as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow. One person commented, “This is too good! I know people have already said this, but I would hapilly pay for a full length version of these deepfakes.”

One more fan wrote, “I actually really Wanted Emily Blunt to be Black Widow and for Scarlet Johansson to be Captain Marvel. Well heres to hoping Emily Blunt as Invisible Woman and John Krasinki as Mr Fantastic happens”.

“Emily Blunt would have been brilliant (as she is in everything from Edge of Tomorrow to Mary Poppins). I love Scarlett Johansson though, so it’s all good,” commented another user.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, earlier, Scarlett Johansson had talked about being the second choice to play this character. The actress once told Parade that she has faced rejection several times. She even joked how she made a career by being a second choice, hinting at MCU’s Black Widow.

What do you think of Emily Blunt as Natasha Romanoff aka BW? Let us know in the comments below.

