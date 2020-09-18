No one likes when their favourite characters are killed in movies/series. Watching Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow die was quite painful for all the Marvel fans. For 10 years, the actress made us all fall in love with Natasha Romanoff and left us curious about her past. Seeing her death came as a shocker.

But that was not all. A lot of MCU fans were of the opinion that it should have been Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye who should’ve jumped off the cliff. If that wasn’t enough, the Avengers: Endgame makers gave no farewell to Natasha Romanoff. When Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man died, all the Marvel superheroes attended his last rites. But nothing for Romanoff!

Marvel Studios, Endgame makers and the actors are aware of fans anger and the criticism. Several times, Scarlett Johansson revealed that she is happy the way her character’s journey ended. But nothing can change fans’ minds who are upset with Black Widow’s death. Now, the actress has reacted to all the criticism/hate received for the treatment of her character.

In an interaction with Total Film, about those hating on the storyline of Black Widow’s death, Scarlett Johansson said, “She’s had an incredible 10-year journey, and I felt that she was finally able to make an active choice. It seemed very in-character, that ultimate sacrifice that she makes. She’s made peace with that, and, in some ways, has known that’s her destiny all along, in a weird poetic way.”

The actress added, “When you look back on the films, that’s in there. All the films have led her to that choice – or to be able to make that choice; or for it to be a choice.”

Well, if the actress herself is okay, one cannot do anything about those hating Natasha Romanoff’s death twist.

Meanwhile, fans will get to see Natasha’s backstory with solo Marvel movie, Black Widow. Scarlett Johansson stars alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour in the movie. The movie is slated for November 6, 2020 release. However, there are reports that the release date may be pushed ahead due to COVID-19 pandemic.

