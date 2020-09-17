Diane Keaton's Hat Says “Vote B*itches” & That's What Everyone Should Follow!

Diane Keaton is here to drive home a point of extreme importance. ‘The Godfather’ actress, who has an extensive hat collection, has blown us away with the one she wore on a recent outing. The 74-year-old was snapped sporting a black baseball cap that has a vital message pertaining to the upcoming Presidential elections.

The actress has a wardrobe full of caps and hats. The collection ranges from chic brimmed hats to baseball caps and even beanies. In July this year, she showed off her collection in a 3-minutes Instagram video. Via the video post, she said, “At this time of such sadness and worry, a friendly hat and a friendly face makes the day.”

When snapped recently running errands, Diane Keaton wore a black baseball with the words “Vote b*tches” printed on it. While the main focus went on her cap, the actress still looked stylish during the outing. She wore a white T-Shirt and a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg denim jeans. She completed her look with a patterned scarf, a black double-breasted coat and heeled loafers. We are loving this fall outfit, Keaton!

Diane Keaton has time and again been sported wearing hats and cap with loud or kitschy messages. But this cap is something that is the need of the hour. It is a blunt as well as a cheeky, reminder that one and all should head to the ballots this November and cast their vote.

Diane is not the first celebrity to try driving home the point via their clothing and accessories. Michelle Obama sported a ‘Vote’ necklace on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in August. Earlier this week, Dr Jill Biden, wife of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, wore a pair of Stuart Weitzman knee boots that read ‘Vote’ on the sides.

Well, these celebrities are surely using their influence to increase the voter turnout this year.

