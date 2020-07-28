Michelle Obama Has A VERY Special Guest For The First Episode Of Her New Podcast, Deets Inside

Michelle Obama will be starting her Spotify podcast from Friday and guess who the first guest is? It is none other than her husband and former President, Barack Obama!

We’ll see the Obamas chatting about their lovely neighbors who helped to raise them. They also shared that this made them learn how important it is to contribute to wider communities.

In an exclusive clip, Mr. Obama says, “That was a really common theme. Ms. Smith down the street, she’d see me messing up. She’d scold me … Then when I got home, I might get whooped because Ms. Smith would have called my mom.”

Michelle Obama laughs at this and wonders what his mother would have said to him: “ ‘How dare you have Ms. Smith calling me and telling me you were on her grass and then you said … And you had the nerve to talk back, boy.’”

Talking about her other guests, Mrs. Obama wrote on an Instagram post, “You’ll also hear from many of my girlfriends, the women who’ve always been there with a shoulder to lean on, a perspective to think about, or simply an open line to vent to. In this time of social distancing, it’s more important than ever to invest in the relationships that make us who we are.”

The guest list also includes celebrities like late-night host Conan O’Brien, actor Craig Robinson and journalist Michele Norris.

This podcast is a partnership between Spotify and Higher Ground, a production company. The Obamas launched Higher Ground in 2018.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!