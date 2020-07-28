Twitterati Bend Knee For Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas' Baby; Memes STORM The Internet

Last Wednesday, the queen of North aka Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Willa. The Game of Thrones actress never really officially announced her pregnancy but was spotted every now and then taking a stroll with her baby bump and husband and singer.

Sophie played the legendary character of Sansa Stark in the most popular series of all time, Game of Thrones and rose to fame with same.

The news of their daughter broke in last night and ever since then, fans and friends have been sending good wishes to the new parents.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married last year. Ever since the birth of their first child, Twitteratti is going crazy with insane memes on ‘Heir to Winterfell’ and ‘Princess of North’.

A Twitter user tweeted, “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting! – Excuse me while I practice bending my knee for the new prince/princess of the North!” Another user tweeted, “Long live baby Stark #sophieturner”.

Take a look at the best memes here:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas expecting! – Excuse me while I practice bending my knee for the new prince/princess of the North! 😍😭😍 — Diana (@di392) February 12, 2020

I feel like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas really do rule over the people. They’re child will one day rule over an independent North 🐺 👑 pic.twitter.com/L79SsCWYRs — Becks (@beckzgrace) February 13, 2020

sophie and joe's kid are going to be the heir to winterfell. — will parry's lost fingers (@schereeer) February 13, 2020

Haha! So, Princess Willa of North is here. Take a bow, you guys!

We can’t wait for the official pictures to come in. Can Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas share in anytime soon?

