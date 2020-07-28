The musical duo, The Chainsmokers have landed into a controversy after their latest concert in The Hamptons has been alleged for violating social distancing guidelines. The drive-in event named Safe & Sound also had a performance by Goldman Sachs Group boss David Solomon and was held in Southampton, New York on Saturday.

The event had a capacity of 600 cars and as per the organisers, it was the first among the series of concerts that were planned to happen in the USA in the future.

However, the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has shared on Twitter that there will be an investigation regarding the concert which allegedly broke social distancing rules. Sharing a video clip from The Chainsmokers’ concert on Twitter, he said that he is appalled. The caption read as saying, “Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.”

Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations. I am appalled. The Department of Health will conduct an investigation. We have no tolerance for the illegal & reckless endangerment of public health.pic.twitter.com/gf9kggdo8w — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 28, 2020

According to Evening Standard UK, the organisers have issued a statement and as per that they collaborated with all state and local health officials and the concert followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.

Interestingly, the tickets for The Chainsmokers concert cost up to $25,000 but the profits from the event will go to several local charities.

