Stranger Things Trivia: Millie Bobby Brown's Father Broke Down Seeing Her Hair Being Chopped Off For Eleven

Netflix gave us some fantastic supernatural series to enjoy. But one show that stood out is Stranger Things. Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and many others. Brown played the role of Eleven who has seen a brilliant character growth from season 1 to 3.

We all know Millie had sported shaved hair look for her character Eleven in season 1. At that time, she was just 11, and it was a big deal for her and her parents. But Duffer Brothers, show’s creator encouraged her by giving an example of Charlize Theron.

The Stranger Things revealed that the actress and her parents were initially hesitant to shave her heard. They told EW that they were worried about it looking ugly and if that would end up Millie Bobby Brown losing the hair. That’s when Duffer Brothers showed the actress a magazine photograph of Charlize’s look as Furiosa from Mad Max: Fury Road.

They told the Stranger Things actress, “Charlize looks totally badass, right?” Millie Bobby Brown agreed with them, and that’s how she got convinced to chop off all her hair. But that’s not it. Watching her hair go was pretty heartbreaking for her father.

When they were going to chop off Millie’s hair, her mother brought a camcorder to record everything. However, her dad was in tears and ran away as he was unable to watch it. It took 10 minutes to shave her hair.

After Millie Bobby Brown’s hair was chopped off, a fake ’11; tattoo was imprinted on her wrist. She stood in front of the mirror and gave her best ‘Furiousa’ scream. That’s how we got one of our best stars from Stranger Things!

