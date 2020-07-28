Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s $400 Million Divorce Happened Not Because Of Son Maddox But THIS Reason?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s union was like the best of both worlds colliding. On one hand, we had the most-wanted bachelor in the world. And on the other, the Maleficent actress always ensured that she made heads turn. They first met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith. After dating for years, ‘Brangelina’ finally tied the knot in 2014.

Many wouldn’t know, but it was their children who insisted them to get hitched. They share 6 children together now – Maddox, Zahara, Knox, Pax, Shiloh and Vivienne. Things were dreamy until they started living under the same roof. After marriage, things fell apart and Brangelina finally hit the rock-bottom in 2016.

It is often stated that it was Brad Pitt’s altercation with Maddox during a private trip when Angelina Jolie takes the big step. However, what if we say it could have been entirely something else? Indeed it was a trip, but actually a solo trip of the actor that may have a lead to the $400 million divorce.

Back in 2016, reports stated that Brad was in Croatia alone enjoying a vacation. According to a report by InTouch, Angelina wasn’t very happy about it. It was because the actor was allegedly behaving like a ‘carefree, single man on vacation.’

A source close to the magazine revealed the same as, “Brad’s leaving for the Adriatic coast prompted a fight with his wife that has sealed the fate of their marriage.” The report added that Angelina Jolie wanted Pitt to spend the summer with her and the children in France.

“As Brad headed out the door, Angelina was in tears, truly feeling she’d lost Brad once and for all. The marriage is broken and Brad and Angelina’s $400 million divorce is underway,” claimed the report further.

Do you think this could be a possible reason why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt got divorced? Share your views in the comments section below.

