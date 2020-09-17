Cardi B’s divorce with rapper Offset came as a huge shock to the entire world. Their PDA is quite popular among their fans on social media and this news did come as surprise to all the fans. The couple shares a 2-year-old daughter Kulture and this little munchkin enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Amid the divorce, fans are now speculating that Offset is gay and calling out for his tweets from last year.

Offset being interested in men rumours surfaced online last year when he tweeted “I lick a** cheeks,” “I’m gay y’all” and “Balls in my face.” Although later, he clarified the same on the microblogging site and revealed that his account got hacked.

But fans are now once again speculating this and supporting the claim using his last year’s tweets. A user tweeted, “I heard its cause offset is gay” and doubted if this is the reason why Cardi B wants to divorce him.

One user tweeted, “the real reason cardi is divorcing offset,” replying to the same, another user wrote, “evidence,” while a confused user asked, “and offset is like the most hoody-manly n***a ever and he’s gay??”

Well, well. Although Cardi B has been very transparent about her relationship with ex-husband Offset and that he has cheated with other women in the past with her. Infidelity is what has been the problem between the couple.

A source close to People told, “Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they’ve been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby, she also didn’t want to be embarrassed. But she’s had enough.”

Share your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.

