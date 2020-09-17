Nicky Hilton Thinks Sister Paris Hilton Is Greedy, Find Out Why!

Here is news that will surprise you. On Paris Hilton‘s new YouTube documentary, “This Is Paris”, Nicky Hilton has called her sister’ greedy.’ She has even claimed that Paris is addicted to work. The businesswoman (39), already has a net worth of $300million dollars but even after that, she doesn’t want to slow it down at all. Read the full article to know more.

Paris has admitted that she hasn’t even had a holiday ever since she was 15 years old. She even said that she is always away from home and travels 250 days a year for work. She even agrees that this can get her down.

In the documentary, we see Nicky Hilton (36) saying “You’re greedy” and even advising Paris to have a work-life balance. But in return, Paris says that she can’t keep calm until she is a billionaire. She says that becoming a billionaire is her personal goal that she has set for herself.

But it seems that Nicky Hilton’s wise words have worked on Paris. According to Dailymail, Paris Hilton said at the AllBright event, “My goal … was to make a billion dollars, but now, all I really care about is being happy, my love, my relationship, and the future.”

During the conversation between Paris and Nicky, the latter asked the former if she was interested in having children. To which Paris replied that she would like to become a parent one day, this is why she has frozen her eggs. She even mentioned that she wants to have a little girl called London. At the time of filming of the documentary, Paris was in a relationship with Aleks Novakovic but they have since split and she is now dating Carter Reum.

