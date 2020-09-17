Marvel SHOCKS Fans By Leaking The Contact Number Of Iron Man & IT WORKS!

Every fan of Tony Stark AKA Iron Man (played by Robert Downey Jr in the Avengers saga) must’ve indeed once wished to have a word with him. Now, of course, you can’t ask him if he’s returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now there’s a phone number out there which you can dial and listen to Iron Man speak.

In Thor #7 edition recently released by Marvel, we see Marvel doing something never done before. We see Thor’s hammer in its full glory, but on it, we also see a number with ‘Call Tony Start’ engraved on it. The number comes with a New York area code and could be contacted in the real world too. Marvel has taken this opportunity for the fans to listen to what Iron Man has to say.

For those who want to know what the call says, it has a message from Tony Stark saying, “Hi. Yes, this is Iron Man. However, due to some big blond jerk, I no longer use this number. But hey, nice try anyway.”

Marvel also has made sure to infuse a safety message as well. The message on the call further says: “For all things Tony Stark, please visit www.tonystarkironman.com, and uh, try and stay safe out there, yeah? I’m busy enough as it is.” Isn’t this cool?

Recently, ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans revealed that he finds his Avengers: Endgame co-star Robert Downey Jr., a very affable guy. The two have been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for long, with Downey Jr.’s Iron Man (2008) being the first film in the MCU movie line-up.

Talking about Robert Downey Jr, Evans said: “It’s not hard with Downey. He is a very affable guy, and I think he really thinks he understood with the weight of the responsibility with these movies. He really understood that when one person succeeds, we all succeed.”

“So he really went out of his way to help us find our footing not just in the ‘Avengers’ films but in your own individual film franchises even when he wasna¿t on the set, I still felt his support,” he added. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd film in the MCU film line-up.

