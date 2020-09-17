Chadwick Boseman & Sameul L Jackson Were Planning A Film Together?

How amazing would it have been to see Nick Fury aka Samuel L Jackson and Black Panther, late actor Chadwick Boseman together? Well, we recently came across a news piece that states the two MCU members were planning on working on a film together. Read on to know what Jackson had to say.

Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. He battled the disease for the last four years before breathing his last on August 28, 2020.

During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Samuel L Jackson revealed opened up about the plans. He began by saying, “Yes, it’s sudden to us all. I was trying to remember the last time I’d actually seen Chadwick. And I was talking to Zoe, our daughter about it and it was at the Captain Marvel premiere. We walked and we started talking about another project that I had hoped that we were gonna work on.”

Samuel L Jackson added, “He was like, ‘I’m sorry, y’all, I’m not going to be there, but I wish we were gonna work together.’ We were talking about it, we had planned it for a while and it was, you know, it’s gut-wrenching, you know, to lose someone that’s such an important part of the culture.”

He said that in terms of what he became to the world with Black Panther is fantastic. He said that everyone hopes that people remember their work but Chadwick imprinted society, especially the Black culture. He said the late actor gave the kids a hero that they could aspire to. He continued, “To lose him, I don’t even know if I could tell my kid that. It’s devastating.”

As per the death certificate obtained by the Associated Press, Chadwick Boseman was buried six days after the actor passed away. He was laid to rest at the Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina. The cemetery is about 11 miles away from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson. A public memorial for Boseman a day later.

