After Infinity Saga got over with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Cinematic Universe has opened the door for many new superheroes. A lot of new actors will make an entry in the MCU with different movies. Recently, there were reports that Harry Styles is all set to do a Marvel movie.

Won’t it be exciting? To see Harry in MCU? The studios gave us Tom Holland as Spider-Man who instantly became fan favourite. It would be lovely to see them casting another young and talented actor in one of their projects.

The reports mentioned that Harry Styles will be a part of Eternals. However, it was not officially confirmed. But leave it to fans’ imaginations when it comes to making sure to give the rumour an identity with their artwork. That’s exactly what happened with Harry who is now a Starfox in Eternals.

A popular artist named Boss Logic made fantastic fan art of Harry Styles as Starfox. Wearing a brown-grey suit, the actor has shiny blue eyes in the post. Boss Logic captioned the post, “A little take on Starfox (Eternals) @harrystyles –

Now my nieces can’t say I never made a Harry piece 😅 #harrystyles”.

In the comments sections, fans are happy with this art. One fan wrote, “wouldn’t be mad at this casting tbh. did well in dunkirk, and he seems to have a great personality (my sister was a directioner lol)”.

Another wrote, “I would love to see this. He was great in Dunkirk but knowing the overall nature of the character as well, Harry seems to be a great fit. “

Check out Harry Styles as Eternals’ Starfox below:

We wonder what the singer would say about the art!

Meanwhile, Eternals have a great ensemble cast – Kit Harington, Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek. It is being helmed by Chloé Zhao. There were reports that as the movie also focuses on infinity stones, we might get to see younger version of Thanos in the movie.

What do you think of fan art? Do you think Harry is apt for this role in Marvel? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

