Chris Rock during a recent interview opened up about Jimmy Fallon impersonating him while in ‘blackface’ during an episode of Saturday Night Live in 2000. The comedian said he doesn’t think the talk show host trying was to be hurtful. He also stated that Fallon doesn’t have a racist bone. Read it all here.

For the unversed, in May this year, the twenty-year-old SNL sketch of Jimmy impersonating Rock in ‘blackface’ resurfaced online. This video led to #JimmyFallonIsOver trending on Twitter. Other personalities like Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, Robert Downey Jr, and Ted Danson were also pulled up for it. Fallon posted a public apology because of the same on Twitter.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Chris Rock called Jimmy Fallon a great guy and said he didn’t mean anything. His quote read, “Hey, man, I’m friends with Jimmy. Jimmy’s a great guy. And he didn’t mean anything. A lot of people want to say intention doesn’t matter, but it does. And I don’t think Jimmy Fallon intended to hurt me. And he didn’t.”

On being asked if the call to remove ‘blackface’ from existing movies and TV show is a little too extreme, the comedian announced it isn’t cool. He said “If I say they are, then I’m the worst guy in the world. There’s literally one answer that ends my whole career. Blackface ain’t cool, okay? That’s my quote. Blackface is bad. Who needs it? It’s so sad, we live in a world now where you have to say, I am so against cancer. ‘I just assumed you liked cancer.’ No, no, no, I am so against it. You have to state so many obvious things you’re against.”

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Rock revealed that he doesn’t remember seeing the sketch at the time it aired. He also called it “bad comedy” adding that jimmy Fallon “doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.”

In case you want to see the SNL sketch from 2000, watch the video below.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mirzapur 2 Memes Are Great Relief Amidst A Lot Of Things Happening Around: Harshita Gaur (EXCLUSIVE)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube