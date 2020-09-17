Taylor Swift’s Stalker Pleads Guilty, Sentenced To 30 Months In Prison

Crazy fans and their quest to meet their favourite stars make news every once in a while. Today the star in headlines is Taylor Swift, as a Texas man has been sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty of stalking the pop sensation. The said incident took place back in 2018, and below are all the details you would want to know about the same.

As per the latest update, Eric Swarbrick in Austin, Texas, man has pleaded guilty of not just stalking Swift but also sending threatening letters, and emails to her former record label. The hearing that happened now was about his guilty plea filed in 2019.

As per Hollywood Reporter, the records filed in federal court say that Taylor Swift‘s stalker Eric is sentenced to 30 months in prison. Not just that, his term of the sentence also states that he will have to be in three years of supervised release post that. The prosecutors agreed on the decision in the plea agreement that Eric Swarbrick had filed during the last year.

Talking about Swarbrick’s crime, the complaint filed back in 2018 said that he sent over 40 emails and letters to Taylor Swift’s former music record label Big Machine Label Group. These mails were addressed to the CEO of the label and were asking him to introduce Eric to Swift. As per the complaint, the letter started taking a violent turn after a point, and that triggered an alarm. It is also said that Eric himself came down to Nashville thrice to handover the letters.

Meanwhile, this is the second case of an obsessed fan going miles ahead to meet their star in recent times. Just like Taylor Swift, new mommy Katy Perry has also faced a similar incident. As per reports, an unknown person had trespassed her property and even threatened her family. The man even went on to fake that he was invited over by Perry and husband Bloom, whereas they did not even know him.

Later Katy Perry even revealed that he threatened to kill Bloom and had even jumped in her property once. Perry had them acquired a restraining order which orders the man to stay 100 yards away from her and the family.

