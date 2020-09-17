Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton make one of the power couples. They often treat their fans with cute PDA and keep them entertained. The latest stint to the list is the duo’s sweet rendition of ‘Happy Anywhere’ at the 2020 ACM Awards.

Earlier, Blake released his song ‘Happy Anywhere’ which featured girlfriend Gwen. While the fans have already been pouring love for the song, the couple didn’t miss out on an opportunity to perform it on a grand stage.

Before performing the rendition, Blake Shelton said, “I hope everyone out there is doing their best to stay healthy. Gwen and I wish that we could be in Nashville tonight, but we couldn’t. But, through the magic of television, voila! Welcome back to the Bluebird Cafe, everybody.”

Blake Shelton took to Twitter to share the video from 2020 ACM Awards. He captioned it as, “Happy Anywhere” with @gwenstefani on the @ACMawards. Head to @CBS and @CBSAllAccess to make sure y’all don’t miss any of the performances! #ACMawards – Team BS.”

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, recently Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have moved into their new family home in Encino in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. The couple had been staying together in Oklahoma, but now has finally settled into Blake’s property that he bought in 2009. But what’s grabbing eyeball is the worth of the lavish mansion.

As per a report by US Weekly, the new family home is worth a whopping $13 million. But the couple is more than happy and that’s what matters the most.

“They are very happy to be settled at last in their family home. Gwen wanted to be moved in for the start of the school year, even though the kids are doing school at home because of COVID-19. The loved-up couple’s new abode is said to be ‘very warm and inviting with a lot of space for the boys to tumble around and get dirty,” a source close to the development reveals.

It is also said that Gwen Stefani’s 3 kids have separate rooms to themselves in this new abode.

Must Read: The Devil All The Time Movie Review: Come In For Tom Holland, But Stay For Robert Pattinson!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube