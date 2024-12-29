Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s love story has been full of high notes, but there’s one missing piece—parenthood.

After their 2021 wedding, fans eagerly anticipated news of a baby, especially since Gwen’s strong religious values and past marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale meant the couple had talked about expanding their family.

However, despite their deep bond, that chapter has yet to unfold, and insiders suggest it’s becoming a growing concern in their marriage.

Blake Shelton Has Always Dreamed of Becoming a Father

Stefani, who shares three children, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, with Gavin, already has a family, while Blake, who has no children of his own, has always dreamed of becoming a father.

It’s clear that he loves Gwen’s boys, but sources reveal that he struggles with not being able to fully step into the father role for them.

Blake Shelton’s Friends Are Concerned About Him

Shelton’s desire for a child of his own has not gone unnoticed, and friends worry that, even though he rarely complains, he may be quietly heartbroken as time ticks on.

While the couple remains deeply committed, there’s speculation they may be keeping their baby plans under wraps.

Perhaps they’re waiting to surprise everyone with good news in 2025, but for now, it’s clear that this unspoken wish is weighing heavily on both of them.

