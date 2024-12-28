Hannah Berner is stirring up controversy after joking about Blake Lively in her new Netflix comedy special, ‘Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year,’ released on Friday.

The 33-year-old former Summer House star quipped, “The word c–t was trending this year. I don’t think Blake Lively was that bad,” referencing a series of past interviews by the actress that resurfaced during her ‘It Ends With Us’ press tour over the summer.

The joke, however, struck a nerve given the timing—just days after Lively filed a legal complaint against ‘It Ends With Us’ director Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and attempting to ruin her reputation.

Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Against Justin Baldoni

The resurfaced interviews had already sparked backlash, including Lively making insensitive comments about a reporter’s stomach and using a transgender slur. Still, the situation took a serious turn when Lively filed the harassment complaint.

She alleges Baldoni created a campaign to discredit her publicly, involving a digital army to spread false narratives and even “bury” her.

Lively’s legal action included a chilling text from Baldoni’s publicist, which appeared to discuss using media tactics to damage her public image.

While Baldoni’s attorney dismissed the allegations as “false” and claimed Lively was attempting to fix her negative reputation, the actress found unexpected support, even from people who previously worked with Baldoni.

Just hours after the lawsuit was filed, Baldoni was dropped by his talent agency, and his podcast co-host, Liz Plank, resigned.

Hannah Berner’s Response to Her Controversial Joke

Despite all this, Berner’s joke, filmed before Lively’s lawsuit, has caused a stir. Netflix has not commented on whether the joke was reconsidered before the special’s release. Still, Berner has since clarified on Instagram that she filmed the special before the lawsuit became public.

She also supported Lively, aiming to clear up any misunderstandings. “My joke in the Netflix roast was filmed before the lawsuit news. To be 100 percent clear, I support Blake xoxo,” Berner wrote.

While the comedy special promised to roast the year’s most significant moments, Berner’s ill-timed joke has added a complicated layer to an already heated situation.

